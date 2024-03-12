Drought puts unborn monkeys at risk – scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drought puts unborn monkeys at risk – scientists

By Press Association
Vervet monkey mothers shown to put babies at risk during drought (Chris Young/Nottingham Trent University)
Mothers usually do everything in their power to look after their unborn child, but there are circumstances where pregnant monkeys may not be able to put their babies first.

Research has shown that during drought, when resources such as food and water are less easy to come by, a pregnant monkey mother’s internal body temperature can be warmer than usual.

Although this helps ensure their own survival, it puts their infants’ health at risk, scientists say.

During drought, mothers were also found to experience high body temperatures when breastfeeding after birth, more so than females who did not have young offspring, because of the energy demands of producing milk.

Lead researcher Dr Richard McFarland, associate professor in primate behavioural ecology at Nottingham Trent University’s School of Social Sciences, said: “We observed a trade-off between a mother’s investment in their offspring and their own survival prospects, when facing extreme environmental conditions.

Monkeys
The internal body temperature of pregnant and breastfeeding monkeys has been shown to rise during times of drought (Mirjam Young/Nottingham Trent University/PA)

“These findings demonstrate that the regulation of maternal temperature is tied to both reproductive processes and the availability of resources, and there is flexibility in temperature regulation which aids both survival and successful reproduction even in sub-optimal conditions.”

For the study, the researchers used trackers to monitor the internal temperature of 30 wild vervet monkeys in South Africa over an eight-year period, including two years of drought.

Twenty-three babies were born during this period.

One mother and her infant died on the day she gave birth, most likely the result of the challenging conditions of the drought, the researchers said.

But when resources were abundant, pregnant mothers were found to have a regulated body temperature providing the best conditions for their unborn babies.

The team said the findings, published in the journal Functional Ecology, show the impact climate change could have on these animals.

Dr McFarland said: “Climate change is predicted to increase the frequency and intensity of droughts in sub-Saharan Africa and will further reduce access to the resources needed for these monkeys to sustain pregnancy and breastfeeding.

“If these trade-offs between offspring survival and self-maintenance fail, this will not only result in pregnancy loss or difficulties during birth but may also have more long-term costs to individual and population-level reproductive success.”