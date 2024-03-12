Vatican diplomats seek to defuse anger over Pope’s Ukraine ‘white flag’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vatican diplomats seek to defuse anger over Pope’s Ukraine ‘white flag’ comments

By Press Association
Pope Francis greets Vatican Secretary of State Monsignor Pietro Parolin (Riccardo De Luca/AP)
Pope Francis greets Vatican Secretary of State Monsignor Pietro Parolin (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

The Vatican secretary of state is seeking to defuse outrage after Pope Francis’ comments that Ukraine should have the “courage of the white flag” to negotiate an end to the war.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s chief diplomat, insisted in media interviews that a primary condition for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine is an end to Russia’s aggression and that any peace must be a “just peace.”

Cardinal Parolin made the rounds with friendly Italian media the same day Kyiv summoned the Holy See ambassador to complain about the Pope’s comments.

The Pope has repeatedly expressed solidarity with the ‘martyred’ Ukrainian people but refused to call out Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Pope Francis’ remarks to Swiss broadcaster RSI, recorded in early February but only aired on Saturday, elicited immediate criticism from Ukraine and its allies, even after the Vatican press office tried to redirect attention to his other remarks in the interview that “negotiation is never a surrender”.

The ruckus once again put the Vatican’s diplomatic corps in the position of having to smooth over the Pope’s informal, off-the-cuff way of speaking, providing a more articulated position in line with the Holy See’s tradition of calibrated diplomatic neutrality.

In an interview with leading Corriere della Sera published Tuesday, Cardinal Parolin noted that Pope Francis in another speech last month had called for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine and the search for a just and lasting peace.

“In that sense, it is obvious that the creation of such conditions aren’t just for one side, but both sides, and the first condition would be that of putting an end to the aggression,” Cardinal Parolin said in comments that also were reported by the Vatican’s in-house Vatican News portal.

Cardinal Parolin noted that Francis’ “white flag” comments were in response to a question that used the term, and that the pontiff subsequently insisted that “negotiation is never a surrender”.

The cardinal made similar comments to Italy’s state-run RAI, saying: “Peace in Ukraine will have to be a just peace.

“It means recognising mutual rights and also mutual duties, above all, taking into account the dignity of people.”

It is not the first time Pope Francis’ sometimes imprecise way of speaking, which is often appreciated in other contexts because of its simplicity, have created a diplomatic headache for the Holy See and angered one or the other side in the war.

He has repeatedly expressed solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people but refused to call out Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name.

He has seemingly expressed understanding for the invasion Putin ordered by saying Nato was “barking at Russia’s door” by expanding east, but then earned a formal protest from Moscow when he blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities.

In September, Pope Francis again courted the displeasure of Ukrainians, including its Greek Catholic bishops, when he praised Russia’s imperial past during a meeting with Russian youths.

After Ukrainians voiced their sense of betrayal, the Pope later acknowledged his words were “perhaps not happy” and that he in no way meant to justify Russia’s invasion.