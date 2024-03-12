Mysterious hilltop monolith mistaken for UFO by Welsh builder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mysterious hilltop monolith mistaken for UFO by Welsh builder

By Press Association
Craig Muir next to the monolith (Craig Muir/PA)
Craig Muir next to the monolith (Craig Muir/PA)

A builder from a Welsh town has said he was “taken aback” when he spotted what he assumed was “some sort of a UFO” at the summit of a hill.

Craig Muir, who is in his 30s, came across the alien structure, which actually turned out to be a shiny, silver monolith – a large single upright block of stone – during his regular hike up Hay Bluff, in Powys, Wales, in the morning.

“When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO,” Mr Muir, who lives in Hay-on-Wye, told the PA news agency.

Man standing next to monolith
Mr Muir captured the monolith via photos and videos (Craig Muir/PA)

“It seemed like a very fine metallic almost like a surgical steel.

“The steel structure was almost 10 feet long and looked perfectly levelled and steady, despite the weather being windy.”

Since there is no way to drive up to the top of the hill, Mr Muir suggested it could have been taken by a group of people or dropped off by the helicopter on its spot.

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” he said.

Monolith
The monolith was discovered by Mr Muir on Tuesday morning (Craig Muir/PA)

“However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t.”This is not the first sighting of the mystery monolith as it was previously seen across the UK and Europe in recent years.

Social media users including TikTokers and Instagrammers have previously captured the giant structure in the Isle of Wight, the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall and a few isolated parts of Europe.