Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22

By Press Association
Rescuers were responding to a suspected gas leak explosion on Wednesday in a building in northern China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China has killed one person and injured 22, authorities said.

The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is an hour drive west of Beijing.

Police cordoned off streets over half a mile from the explosion and were directing people away.

China Explosion
Firefighters work the scene of an explosion in Sanhe city in northern China’s Hebei province on Wednesday (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A truck could be seen hauling away a burned-out car with its windows gone.

Pieces of the building’s frame stood at a tilt above piles of rubble.

More than 150 firefighters were sent to bring the flames under control, according to national broadcaster CCTV.

Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection.