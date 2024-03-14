Ex-US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin ‘forming investor group to buy TikTok’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin ‘forming investor group to buy TikTok’

By Press Association
Mr Mnuchin said he believed the popular video app should be sold (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Mr Mnuchin said he believed the popular video app should be sold (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Former US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he is going to put together an investor group to buy TikTok, a day after the House of Representatives passed a Bill that would ban the popular video app in America if its China-based owner did not sell its stake.

TikTok, which has more than 170 million American users, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Mr Mnuchin said that he believed TikTok should be sold.

“This should be owned by US businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a US company own something like this in China,” Mr Mnuchin said.

Mr Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary under former president Donald Trump, did not provide details about who else may be included in the investor group he planned on forming or TikTok’s possible valuation.

The TikTok logo seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen
TikTok has said it has never shared US user data with Chinese authorities (Michael Dwyer/AP)

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Big tech companies could afford to buy TikTok but would be likely to face intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators in both the US and China. Then again, if the Bill actually became law and survived First Amendment court challenges, it could make TikTok cheaper to buy.

The House Bill, passed by a vote of 352-65, now goes to the Senate, where its prospects are unclear. House lawmakers had acted on concerns that TikTok’s current ownership structure was a national security threat.

Lawmakers in the Senate indicated that the measure would undergo a thorough review. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that he would have to consult with relevant committee chairs to determine the Bill’s path.

President Joe Biden has said if Congress passes the measure, he will sign it.

TikTok has long denied that it could be used as a tool of the Chinese government. The company has said it has never shared US user data with Chinese authorities and would not do so if it was asked.

To date, the US government has also not provided evidence that shows TikTok has shared such information with Chinese authorities.