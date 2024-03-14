William praises Diana’s legacy to mark charity’s 25th anniversary

The Prince of Wales has said that his mother taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back”, as he paid tribute to her at the Diana Legacy Award.

William attended the event at the Science Museum in London on Thursday night in person, where he gave a speech to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary.

He told the audience that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, have sought to focus on Diana’s legacy through their work.

“This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of The Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world,” he said.

“I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe.”

He said that his mother taught him that that “everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life”.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with her sons, Princes Harry (left) and William, aboard the Maid of the Mist cruiser near to Niagara Falls (Martin Keene/PA)

“She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life,” he said.

“That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.

“I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”

The Prince of Wales making a speech during the Diana Legacy Awards (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Duke of Sussex is also expected to participate in the award ceremony, by speaking to the winners in a video call after his brother has left the building.

It comes as the royal brothers have continued to distance themselves from each other in recent months.

The pair did not meet when Harry spent time with the King at Clarence House following news of his cancer diagnosis last month.

William and Harry with a statue of their mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In an interview with a US breakfast TV show, Harry said “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend around 45 minutes with Charles when he flew back to the UK.

Harry published his memoir Spare last year, in which he accused William of pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over the Duchess of Sussex.

It was also claimed William teased Harry about his panic attacks.

Further tensions between the royal brothers can be traced back to the early period of Harry’s relationship with wife Meghan, when his then fiancee had a falling out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to their wedding.

The Diana Award was set up to promote the princess’s belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Both William and Harry presented the inaugural legacy awards at St James’ Palace in 2017.