Cara Delevingne says her ‘heart is broken’ following fire at her LA home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cara Delevingne says her ‘heart is broken’ following fire at her LA home

By Press Association
Cara Delevingne praised fire crews after a blaze at her house in Los Angeles (James Manning/PA)
Cara Delevingne praised fire crews after a blaze at her house in Los Angeles (James Manning/PA)

British model and actress Cara Delevingne has said her “heart is broken” following a fire at her home in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old, who is currently starring in Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London’s West End, posted a video of a fire engine and flashing lights following reports and video footage showing her home in flames.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said there have been no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters following the blaze at the Studio City address and added that its cause remains under investigation.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Cara Delevingne attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

On her Instagram story, Delevingne thanked the firefighters for helping to save her cats.

She said: “My heart is broken today.

“I cannot believe it.

“Life can change in a blink of an eye.

“So cherish what you have.”

She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that showed up to help…”

Alongside a picture of her cats, she said: “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters.”

A post to the LAFD website said: “Firefighters arrived to find a four-storey building with fire showing from the second floor.

Carnival Row Premiere – London
Cara Delevingne said her ‘heart is broken’ following the fire (Ian West/PA)

“It took 40 firefighters 21 minutes to extinguish the fire.

“After firefighters entered the structure to eliminate the remainder of the flames, crews ventilated the building to remove any lingering smoke and conducted a search for any victims.

“No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Delevingne gave Architectural Digest a tour of her Los Angeles home in 2021, which she called her “adult playhouse”.

Her house includes a ball pit, projector screen, trampolines and a pool.

Delevingne’s representatives have been approached for comment.