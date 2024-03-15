‘She said you’ve captured it perfectly’ – Art tribute to woman caught in shutter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She said you’ve captured it perfectly’ – Art tribute to woman caught in shutter

By Press Association
Anne Hughes with her artistic representation (Tee2Sugars/PA)
An artist in Wales has paid tribute to a woman who took the internet by storm when she became caught in a shop’s moving shutter.

Artist Tee2Sugars, also known as Tee, from the Rhondda Valley, was one of millions who watched the viral clip of Anne Hughes being hoisted off the ground outside the Best One convenience store in Tonteg earlier this year.

CCTV footage shows Ms Hughes hanging almost upside down several feet from the ground, clutching at her bag for a period before someone from inside the shop emerges to rescue her.

Artist Tee2Sugars poses with his artwork
“I’ve seen it, I shared it with my wife, we had a little bit of a chuckle,” Tee, 33, told the PA news agency.

“I didn’t really think anything of it after that until the shop owner got in touch.

“He said we would like to encapsulate or immortalise Anne on the shutter.

“As soon as he said that he didn’t have to finish the rest of the sentence. I said ‘yeah, I’ll be on my way.’”

Tee completed the artwork in two hours late on Thursday, saying he was happy enough with the result due to the tricky canvas and the grainy CCTV footage.

On Friday, Tee travelled back to the shop to get a picture in the daylight, and was lucky enough to stumble upon the grand reveal to Ms Hughes.

Anne Hughes with her artistic representation
“She got to see it, we had a little moment together, she said ‘you’ve captured it perfectly’ and she was so happy with it,” said Tee.

“She was such a good sport about it as well.

“It’s not something that’s going to change her life but it’s a funny moment that’s going to be remembered forever.”

Meanwhile, anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the artwork will have to do so late at night or early in the morning.

“It’s a pity really because if she was on the other shutter they could have had the shutter down but it’s on the doorway shutter so unfortunately the mural has opening hours from 9pm til 7am!” said Tee.