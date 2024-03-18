Second man charged over theft of Wizard of Oz ruby slippers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second man charged over theft of Wizard of Oz ruby slippers

By Press Association
The ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the The Wizard of Oz (AP)
The ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the The Wizard of Oz (AP)

A second man has been charged in connection with the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz.

Jerry Hal Saliterman, 76, of Crystal, Minnesota, did not enter a plea as he was charged with theft of a major artwork and witness tampering in the District Court in St Paul.

The slippers, adorned with sequins and glass beads, were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s home town of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, nearly 20 years ago and their whereabouts remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018.

The indictment says that from August 2005 to July 2018, Saliterman “received, concealed, and disposed of an object of cultural heritage” — specifically, “an authentic pair of ‘ruby slippers’ worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie.

Stolen Ruby Slippers
Jerry Hal Saliterman is wheeled out of US District Court in St Paul, Minnesota (Steve Karnowski/AP)

The indictment says Saliterman knew they were stolen, and he threatened to release a sex tape of a woman and “take her down with him” if she did not keep her mouth shut about the slippers.

Saliterman, who declined to comment outside the courthouse after the hearing, was in a wheelchair and on supplemental oxygen during his court appearance.

His lawyer John Brink said: “He’s not guilty. He hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Terry Jon Martin, 76, pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork, admitting to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum’s door and display case in what his lawyer said was an attempt to pull off “one last score” after turning away from a life of crime.

He was sentenced in January to time served because of his poor health.

Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids, said at an October hearing that he hoped to take what he thought were real rubies from the shoes and sell them, but when he was told the rubies were not real he got rid of the slippers.

Film – The Wizard of Oz
An MGM handout from the film ‘The Wizard of Oz’, starring, left to right, Ray Bolger, Judy Garland, and Jack Haley (Tophams/PA)

According to his defence lawyer Dane DeKrey, Martin had no idea about the cultural significance of the ruby slippers and had never seen The Wizard of Oz.

The documents unsealed on Sunday do not indicate how Martin and Saliterman may have been connected.

In the classic 1939 musical, Garland’s character Dorothy had to click the heels of her ruby slippers three times and repeat “there’s no place like home” to return to Kansas from Oz.

She wore several pairs during filming, but only four authentic pairs are known to remain.

The FBI never disclosed exactly how it tracked down the slippers, but said a man approached the insurer in 2017 and claimed he could help recover them, demanding more than the 200,000 dollar (£157,000) reward being offered. The slippers were recovered during an FBI sting in Minneapolis the next year.

Federal prosecutors have put the slippers’ market value at about 3.5 million dollars (£2.75 million).

Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw had loaned the pair to the museum before Martin stole them. The other pairs are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and a private collector.

According to John Kelsh, the founding director of the museum, the slippers were returned to Shaw and are being held by an auction house that plans to sell them.