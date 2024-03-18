Kate spotted out and about in Windsor as her recovery continues

The Princess of Wales’s recovery from surgery appears to have passed a new milestone after she was reportedly spotted enjoying a day out with her children.

Kate and husband William spent Sunday morning watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taking part in a sporting event, according to The Sun.

The Waleses were also seen in the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, a short drive from their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper claimed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on their first day at Lambrook School in September 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Residents flock to the shop, which was the idea of the late Duke of Edinburgh, to buy locally sourced goods and produce from the royal estates.

The sightings come after Kate’s absence from public life, following abdominal surgery on January 16, led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health status.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The online speculation increased after irregularities were spotted in a Mother’s Day photograph of Kate and her children, which led to the princess admitting to “editing” the image and apologising for any “confusion” caused.

The future Queen has been photographed in public twice since her operation.

William and Kate at the British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) in 2019 (Tim Ireland/PA)

In a picture published on March 4, she was a front seat passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, in the Windsor area.

She was also spotted sitting next to William in a chauffeur-driven car last Monday when he attended the Commonwealth Day service in London and she was driven to a private appointment.

It was reported at the weekend that she may speak about her health during public engagements which are not expected to resume until after Easter.

The Sunday Times reported a source as saying: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

William and Kate’s children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, which will start its summer term on April 17, with the future Queen expected to resume official engagements after this date.