Video captures biker being catapulted over side of bridge after crash

By Press Association
Nikesh Mistry was handed a jail term at Aylesbury Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A horrifying crash which catapulted a biker over the side of a bridge has been caught on camera.

Nikesh Mistry, 34, has been jailed after the crash in Milton Keynes, which saw a motorcyclist suffer serious injuries after being thrown from his bike over the bridge, landing in undergrowth underneath.

Mistry then crashed head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, causing serious injuries to the front passenger.

Mistry, of Groundsel Close, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on December 20 2023.

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison at the same court on March 13, as well as being disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months, and will need to take an extended re-test before getting his licence back.

On November 19 2022, Mistry was driving a silver BMW 320 near the Walton roundabout, Milton Keynes.

On entering the roundabout there was an incident with a motorbike ridden by the victim, a man in his 40s.

Both vehicles entered Brickhill Street, travelling north, with the motorcycle alongside the BMW. A non-verbal exchange occurred between Mistry and the rider of the motorcycle.

Mistry then decided to use his vehicle to force the motorcyclist to the offside of the carriageway swerving towards him. Both vehicles travelled onto the wrong side of the road with the rider of the motorcycle forced to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

Mistry continued to force the rider of the motorcycle off the road, up onto the verge, squashing the motorcycle between his vehicle and a metal barrier bridge railing.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and was catapulted over the bridge landing in undergrowth underneath.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

Mistry, unable to control his vehicle further, crashed head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, causing serious injuries to the front passenger of this car.

They were taken taken by ambulance to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Investigating officer Pc Phil McGlue, of the roads policing unit, said: “This case is an extreme example of road rage.

“Mistry was not in any immediate danger and chose to respond in a manner that was so violent and so disproportionate that he turned road disagreement into a very serious assault.

“Drivers who behave in such a manner will be rigorously investigated and held to account for their actions and Mistry will now serve a prison sentence as a result of those decisions.”