Hospital staff where Kate had surgery ‘tried to access her medical records’

By Press Association
The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
An investigation has reportedly been launched at The London Clinic over claims staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London in January, The Mirror reported.

The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.

An Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

The Metropolitan Police and The London Clinic have been approached for comment.