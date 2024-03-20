NHS ‘needs solid investment’ says Dr Dame Jennifer Dixon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS ‘needs solid investment’ says Dr Dame Jennifer Dixon

By Press Association
Dame Jennifer co-authored a letter to Rishi Sunak last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dame Jennifer co-authored a letter to Rishi Sunak last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The NHS needs solid investment and less short-term churn in the policies being proposed for it, the chief executive of the Health Foundation think tank has warned.

Dr Dame Jennifer Dixon criticised the emphasis placed on new policies and argued “we should just get on with patient care”.

She was speaking as she received her damehood from the Princess Royal for her services to the NHS and public health at Windsor Castle.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dr Dame Jennifer Dixon is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/AP)

Dame Jennifer told the Covid-19 inquiry last July that in the decade prior to the pandemic, the pressures on the NHS were growing due to increases in the population, changes in the population, and the ill health of the nation.

In the same month, she co-authored a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that said the Government would have a choice between reforming the health service “or continuing with short-termism and managed decline”.

Asked what suggestions she would give to improve the NHS, Dame Jennifer told the PA news agency: “One is stable, increasing investment, and the other is reduce the policy churn that’s affecting and distracting and shaping it, when actually we should just get on with patient care.

“(It needs) solid investment, not a rollercoaster, but solid investment that it needs to cope with the demand in future and stable, long-term policy making, not short-term chop and change based on political expediency.”

Dame Jennifer said she and Princess Anne mainly discussed the NHS when she received her damehood, which she described as “a very personal experience”.

She said: “I mentioned to her how it was very challenging at the moment and how it needed protection and that’s why I do the work I do, which is all about policy and the future of the NHS, and she was very interested in that.

“We had a back-and-forth about challenges on healthcare systems not just here but in Europe and around the globe.”