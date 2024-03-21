Turkish central bank raises key interest rate to 50% as inflation soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turkish central bank raises key interest rate to 50% as inflation soars

By Press Association
A food seller at a street market in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)
Turkey’s central bank has raised its key interest rate by five percentage points, resuming a policy of rate hikes aimed at combating soaring inflation that is causing households severe economic pain.

In a surprise decision, the central bank said it was raising the benchmark one-week repo rate to 50%.

The bank had been widely expected to keep the benchmark rate steady for a second month, ahead of mayoral elections on March 31.

People carry goods in Eminonu trade neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey
It said it had decided to raise the benchmark rate “in response to the deterioration in the inflation outlook”.

“Tight monetary stance will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed,” the bank said.

Annual consumer price inflation rose to 67% in February, coming in above expectations.

Surging prices have left many families struggling to afford food, rent and utilities.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a long-time proponent of an unorthodox economic policy of slashing interest rates to tame inflation – a theory that runs contrary to conventional economic thinking.

A series of rate cuts by the central bank spurred double-digit inflation and a currency crisis until Mr Erdogan reversed course following his re-election in May and appointed a new economic team.

Under the new team, the central bank had raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% in June to 45% in January before pausing the rate hikes last month.

A man bakes bread in a popular bakery shop in Istanbul, Turkey
“Although the end of the tightening cycle was declared in January, the Turkish central bank was forced to lift the one-week repo rate from 45% to 50% despite local elections looming,” Bartosz Sawicki, a market analyst at Conotoxia, said.

Mr Sawicki said the rate hikes since the May 2023 presidential elections “were not enough to quickly fix imbalances cultivated by years of irresponsible, unorthodox policies”.

The Turkish currency, which has lost some 40% of its value against the dollar in the past year, recovered some ground following Thursday’s decision.