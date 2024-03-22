Kate describes William as great source of comfort amid cancer fight

The Princess of Wales has hailed her husband as “a great source of comfort and reassurance” during her cancer fight.

Kate said she and the Prince of Wales had been doing all they could to “process and manage” the news privately for the sake of their children.

William is said to be focused on supporting Kate and their children Prince George, 10, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who is aged five.

It is understood he will continue to undertake engagements and work as the heir to the throne while his wife undergoes treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a C-17 aircraft (Chris Jackson/PA)

When Kate underwent major abdominal surgery in January, the couple were described as having switched to “100% family first, day job second”.

Despite his senior royal role, William stepped back temporarily from official duties to care for Kate and look after their children – at a time when the King was also away from public engagements following treatment on his prostate.

In her video address to the nation on Friday, Kate described recent months as having been “incredibly tough” for her family.

But she paid special tribute to William, who she will have been married to for 13 years next month.

Detailing how she has explained the news to her three young children, Kate said: “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.

“As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate married William in Westminster Abbey in central London on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

Recalling how she and William first met, she said: “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you.”

The pair were in the same halls and became friends, flatmates and then their relationship blossomed into a relationship, reportedly around Christmas 2003.