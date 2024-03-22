When will we see Kate in public again?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When will we see Kate in public again?

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales speaking to students and staff during a visit to Nottingham Trent University (PA)
The public and royal watchers have been clamouring to know when the Princess of Wales will be back to official duties since having surgery in January.

Kate, 42, revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message on Friday and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

She said: “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate was seen in public with her family on Christmas Day 2023, before undergoing surgery weeks later.

A Palace spokesman said: “Their Royal Highnesses understand the interest this update will generate and are grateful for the public support they have received throughout this period.

“Kensington Palace will provide information, when the time is right, and the princess is able to restart work and her duties.

“In the meantime, we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

A running commentary on Kate’s health is not expected as she will need the time, space and privacy to fully recover.

It is expected that the Prince of Wales will carry out engagements when their children return to school after the Easter holidays.

The Princess of Wales was seen in public on Christmas Day (Chris Jackson/PA)

It would be likely that Kensington Palace will only provide further updates on Kate’s plans to return to public events when the time is deemed appropriate.

Kate’s own views on whether she wants to attend events and if she feels able to, along with medical advice, would form part of the decision-making process.

It should also be expected that any initial public events will not necessarily signal a return to a regular public schedule.

Kensington Palace has said that Kate had major abdominal surgery in January and that surgery was successful.

At the time of surgery, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer.

Post-operative tests found that cancer had been present and Kate has now begun a course of preventative chemotherapy.