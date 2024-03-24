Anthony Gordon cannot wait to play for England again after debut versus Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Anthony Gordon cannot wait to play for England again after debut versus Brazil

By Press Association
Anthony Gordon is hoping for a Euro 2024 spot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon is hoping for a Euro 2024 spot (Mike Egerton/PA)

Anthony Gordon is raring to go for England’s friendly against Belgium as the Newcastle forward looks to build on his senior international debut.

The 23-year-old was a rare bright spark for England as they lost 1-0 to Brazil on Saturday night in the first of two final friendlies before Gareth Southgate names his squad for Euro 2024.

Gordon, who was named player of the tournament as England won the Under-21 European Championship last year, impressed off the left at Wembley – where Endrick’s late goal secured a narrow victory for the away side.

Southgate’s squad has been ravaged with injury before and during the current camp and, with the domestic campaign ramping up, several players who started against Brazil are expected to be rotated for the visit of Belgium on Tuesday night.

Gordon, though, is keen to don the England shirt once more and stake another claim for a spot on the plane to Germany.

“Not just Tuesday, any other day,” he replied with a smile when asked if he wanted to stay in the side to face Belgium.

“I want to play as many games for England as I possibly can. I’m quite hard on myself so I wanted to score and win. If I think like that, I can’t do myself any harm.

“I know I played well but I hope for more. It was not quite how I envisaged it. But it’s still an amazing day for me, I relished every minute of it. I’ve got a taste now so I want more.”

Southgate embraced Gordon when he was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the second half, but the former Everton player revealed it did not come with a promise of a place in his Euros squad.

Asked if the England manager had told him he was on the plane, Gordon said: “No! Hopefully he says that in a couple of months.

“He was saying, ‘fantastic’. He was really pleased for me. I think he was happy with my performance which is always a good thing.

“It was chaotic. When I came off (against Chelsea on March 11), I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“Everything was up in the air. But I was really fortunate to miss out on any injury and I got to live the best day of my life.”