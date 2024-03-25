Dani Alves released from prison after paying bail amid rape conviction in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dani Alves released from prison after paying bail amid rape conviction in Spain

By Press Association
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has been released from prison after paying one million euros in bail to be set free while appealing against a rape conviction, a Spanish court said.

The former Barcelona player also handed over his passports, with prosecutors having argued against releasing him on bail because of a possible flight risk.

Alves last month was found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He denied wrongdoing during the three-day trial.

The 40-year-old had spent the last 14 months in the Brians II prison located 45 minutes from Barcelona, since he was detained preventively by authorities investigating the rape accusation against him.

Spain Dani Alves Sexual Assault
Brazilian star Dani Alves leaves Brians 2 penitentiary centre (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Alves is not allowed to leave Spain and is prohibited from approaching or communicating with the victim.

Alves’ release coincided with a protest outside Brians II by prison officers who have been demanding better conditions in jails in north-eastern Catalonia following the killing of a prison cook by an inmate at another jail.

Alves is required to come to the court every Friday, and any other time when ordered to do so. He also is required to provide a phone number so he can be contacted and located.

The Brazilian player is not allowed to be within one kilometre of the victim’s residence, work place or any other location where she usually goes.

Last week, a court granted him the possibility to leave prison on bail after all of his other previous requests had been denied because he was deemed a flight risk.

The judges were split 2-1 on last week’s decision, with those in favour of granting Alves bail saying they believed the flight risk had lowered.

Spain’s state prosecutors’ office in Barcelona on Friday asked a court to reconsider that decision, saying they believed the risk of Alves fleeing increased after he was found guilty. They wanted Alves to remain jailed while awaiting his appeal.

Prosecutors also reminded the court that Brazil does not extradite its citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

No date has been set for the appeals trial at a higher court in Barcelona. After that, the case could go to the Spanish supreme court in Madrid.

Alves’ lawyers are seeking his acquittal while prosecutors want his prison sentence increased to nine years. The victim’s lawyer wants him jailed for 12 years.

Alves was one of the most successful players of his generation and won dozens of titles with elite clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

He also helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal at age 38. He played at his third World Cup, the only major title he has not won, in 2022.

He played for Barcelona from 2008-16, helping to win three Champions Leagues and six Spanish leagues, and briefly rejoined the club in 2022. He still has a residence near the city.