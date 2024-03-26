Tougher action needed to combat copycat banking websites, says Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Tougher action needed to combat copycat banking websites, says Which?

By Press Association
Tougher action is needed to stop copycat websites posing as banks, Which? has urged (Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive)
Tougher action is needed to stop copycat websites posing as banks, Which? has urged.

The consumer champion asked the DNS Research Federation (DNSRF) to check industry blocklists – lists of websites that have been reported as hosting illegal content.

It provided DNSRF with a list of major UK banking brands and it scoured a specialist phishing blocklist for sites reported in 2023 that had the names of those banks somewhere in their web address.

The DNSRF found that more than 2,000 URLs containing the specified UK bank brands were reported to a phishing blocklist in 2023.

Copycat banking websites masquerade as real banks to try and trick people into handing over their personal details and cash.

Which? said it is not possible to check if websites that have already been removed were genuinely fraudulent or impersonating banks, with some potentially only being active for days or even hours before their content is wiped.

With limited time to introduce legislation before the next general election, Which? will be calling for whichever party wins to place a duty on domain registrars to prevent scammers from setting up fraudulent websites.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “With an election just around the corner, the next government must make fighting fraud a national priority, and place new legal duties on these companies to prevent scammers from setting up these fraudulent copycat websites.”

Which? approached major banks for comments.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “Protecting customers and their money online is an absolute priority for us, so we continually monitor for malicious domain registrations and hosting activity, taking any appropriate enforcement action in a timely manner.”

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Protecting our customers from fraud is our priority and we use the latest technology to actively search for fake websites, as well as responding to intelligence received from third parties.

“We take the appropriate steps to have fake websites removed, where necessary working with partners across law enforcement, the finance industry and tech sector.”

NatWest Group told Which? that it employs a specialist takedown provider to guard against copycat websites, as well as working directly with internet service providers.

Santander said: “We have a range of measures to keep customers safe, including sophisticated tools to detect and take down fake Santander websites.”

A government spokesperson said: “Tackling fraud is a priority. Since we published our Fraud Strategy in May, we have launched a national fraud squad, hosted a global summit to tackle the threat, worked with 12 of the biggest tech companies on a new charter and launched the Stop! Think Fraud public awareness campaign.

“The NCSC’s Suspicious Email Reporting Service has also removed more than 168,000 scams from the internet, helping the fightback against fraud.”