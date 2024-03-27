New image shows magnetic fields at edge of Milky Way’s central black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New image shows magnetic fields at edge of Milky Way’s central black hole

By Press Association
The supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* was viewed in polarised light for the first time (EHT Collaboration/ESO/PA)
The supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* was viewed in polarised light for the first time (EHT Collaboration/ESO/PA)

Astronomers have released an image of strong magnetic fields spiralling at the edge of the Milky Way’s central black hole.

The new image from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration shows the organised magnetic fields at the edge of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*).

Researchers say this new view of the monster lurking at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy reveals a structure strikingly similar to that of the black hole at the middle of the M87 galaxy.

The findings suggest that strong magnetic fields may be common to all black holes.

University College London’s Dr Ziri Younsi, a co-author on the papers, and a member of the EHT collaboration, said: “It is very exciting to see the first polarised images of the black hole in the heart of our galaxy.

“These observations reveal much more information about the magnetic fields surrounding the black hole, and will improve our ability to model accreting black holes in the future.

“It is remarkable that the polarisation structure of Sgr A* is so similar to that of the M87 black hole, which we know possesses a prodigious relativistic jet.

“This exciting new study hints at the possibility of a jet hiding near the event horizon of Sgr A*.”

Seen in polarised light for the first time, the image shows orange swirls around the black hole, said to resemble the Eye of Sauron from the film adaption of JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings.

Light is an oscillating, or moving electromagnetic wave that allows us to see objects, while polarised light is light in which the electric and magnetic fields each vibrate in a single plane.

Although it surrounds us, human eyes cannot tell it apart from normal light.

Around the black holes, particles whirling around magnetic field lines give off a polarisation pattern, allowing astronomers to see what is happening in black hole regions in increasing detail and map their magnetic field lines.

The EHT collaboration involves more than 300 researchers from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America.

The international collaboration is working to capture the most detailed black hole images ever obtained by creating a virtual Earth-sized telescope.

To observe Sgr A*, the collaboration linked eight telescopes around the world to create a virtual Earth-sized telescope, the EHT.

The Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), in which the European Southern Observatory (ESO )is a partner, and the ESO-hosted Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX), both in northern Chile, were part of the network that made the observations, conducted in 2017.

The findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.