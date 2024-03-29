Iran International journalist ‘stabbed outside London home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran International journalist ‘stabbed outside London home’

By Press Association
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
An Iran International journalist has been stabbed outside his home in London.

Pouria Zeraati is in a stable condition after being attacked with a knife on Friday, Iran International said.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in south London at 2.49pm after a man in his 30s suffered an injury to his leg, the Metropolitan Police said.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

Iran International English posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Iran International’s journalist @pouriazeraati has been attacked with a knife outside his house in London.

“He has sustained injuries but is in a stable condition. The matter is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

“The attack comes after the Iranian regime’s 2022 plot to kill two @IranIntl television anchors @Sima_Sabet and @FardadFarahzad.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation has been launched following a stabbing in south London.

“Police were called at 2.49pm on Friday, 29 March to an address in south London after a man in his 30s was attacked and sustained an injury to his leg.

“London Ambulance Service paramedics attended with police and the man was treated before being taken to hospital. Thankfully his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

“A scene is in place and police are working to understand the circumstances.

“There have been no arrests at this time.

“Anyone who has information that could assist officers should call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3834/29 Mar.”

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, called the incident a “cowardly attack” and “deeply shocking”.

She said: “Our thoughts are with him, his family and all of his colleagues at Iran International. We hope he makes a swift recovery.

“It is too early to know whether this violent assault is connected to the escalating intimidation and harassment by Iran, including the plot to assassinate journalists Fardad Farahzad and Sima Sabet in 2022.

“However, this brutal stabbing will inevitably raise fears amongst the many journalists targeted at Iran International and the BBC Persian Service that they are not safe at home or going about their work.”

Ms Stanistreet added: “The NUJ sends its collective best wishes to Pouria and hopes he has a swift and full recovery.

“We will continue to liaise with the Metropolitan Police and the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists, as part of our wider work to stamp out the harassment and targeting of journalists.”

Earlier this month Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron condemned Iran’s reported conviction of BBC Persian journalists, calling it “unacceptable”.

He said: “Documents published online suggest that 10 BBC Persian staff have been tried and convicted in Iran in absentia of ‘propaganda against the Islamic Republic’.

“I think this is completely unacceptable behaviour. We do raise these issues with our Iranian counterparts.

“And also, when I last met the Iranian foreign minister, I raised the case of the fact that Iran was paying thugs to try and murder Iranian journalists providing free and independent information for Iran TV in Britain.

“On both counts, in my view, they are guilty.”

Ms Stanistreet added: “The systematic targeting of journalists, simply for doing their jobs, has to stop. The international community needs to up the pressure on Iran and the UN needs to hold Iran accountable for its actions.”