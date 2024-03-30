Mikel Arteta wants leaders Arsenal to treat trip to Man City as a home fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mikel Arteta wants leaders Arsenal to treat trip to Man City as a home fixture

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Man City on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Man City on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mikel Arteta will urge his Arsenal side to treat their trip to title rivals Manchester City as a home fixture.

The Gunners are a point above the reigning champions at the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium – where Arsenal have lost on their last seven visits.

Arteta’s side, however, have the best away record in the Premier League as they look to win their first league title in two decades.

They have won nine of 14 games on the road and face tough trips to Brighton, Wolves and Tottenham in the coming weeks – as well as a Champions League quarter-final clash at Bayern Munich.

Asked why his team are so good away from home, Arteta replied: “It’s probably trying to play away like we do at home and to have that belief and aggression in our play.

“We have to play every team twice and we know the fixtures that we have and we’re looking forward to it.

“It is different, the previous games when we went there and this season. Now I hope we can show that on the pitch.”

While Arsenal have not won at City since 2015, Arteta has helped the club overcome a number of previous runs of results – including a 1-0 victory over the champions at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

“I think that belief comes from winning,” added Arteta when asked how the confidence has grown.

“You start to win in one ground where you haven’t won for many years. Then you do it somewhere else and it gives you belief and momentum.

“Now they approach away games very similar to home games. You cannot replicate it, but mentally the purpose that we play with is very similar.

“Hopefully we are constantly learning. We learned something from the games we played against Brentford and Porto and that is going to help us for the next one and against Bayern Munich and try to be better every game.”

Arteta is hoping he will be able to call upon Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes on Sunday despite the trio being unavailable for their countries during the international break.