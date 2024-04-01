Shakira: I feel the Barbie movie is emasculating to a certain extent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shakira: I feel the Barbie movie is emasculating to a certain extent

By Press Association
Shakira said men and woman ‘complement’ each other (Yui Mok/PA)
Shakira said men and woman ‘complement’ each other (Yui Mok/PA)

Shakira has said the Barbie movie could be seen as “emasculating” to young boys and that she believes women should be empowered “without robbing men of their possibility to be men”.

The Colombian pop superstar, 47, was asked about watching the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, which sees Barbieland controlled by women until the Mattel dolls experience patriarchy by entering the real world in the comedy film.

Shakira told Allure magazine: “My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating and I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want (them) to feel powerful too (while) respecting women.

“I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Shakira with sons Milan and Sasha (Doug Peters/PA)

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well.

“We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost. Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should.

“Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?”

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, also features a powerful monologue delivered by actress America Ferrera about the hypocritical expectations placed on women by society and has been seen as a tongue-in-cheek feminist tale.

Shakira shares sons Sasha, nine, and Mila, 11, with her ex partner Gerard Pique, a former professional Spanish footballer.

Elsewhere in the article, she reflected on separating with Pique in June 2022 after 11 years together and releasing her first album in seven years.

She said following the break-up she was “in the mud” and she “had to reconstruct myself, to reunite all the pieces that had fallen apart” which is explored in the new record Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, or Women No Longer Cry.

The three-time Grammy-winner said women used to have “to mind their manners, to hide the pain, to cry in silence” but in today’s society “no-one will tell us how to heal, how to clean our wound”.

“No-one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no-one tells me how to raise my children, no-one tells me how I become a better version of myself,” she also said. “I decide that.”

Shakira said there is “something refreshing about women when they get to be themselves and be unapologetic”.

“Because we’ve had to apologise so many damn times in the past,” she added.

The singer, known for hits including Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka, has spent the last few years fighting a tax dispute case with Spanish authorities, who have claimed she failed to pay more than 14.5 million euro (£13 million) between 2012 and 2014.

In November, she resolved the long-running case by accepting the charges and was fined more than £6 million.