Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

By Press Association
Seven people were killed in the strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which has been blamed on Israel (SANA via AP)
Iran and one of its key proxies vowed to respond to a strike, widely attributed to Israel, that demolished Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus and killed seven people, including two Iranian generals.

Iran’s state TV reported that the country’s Supreme National Security Council, a key decision-making body, met late on Monday and decided on a “required” response to the strike.

The report said the meeting was chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi, but provided no further details.

Emergency services work at the demolished Iranian consulate in Damascus (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Israel has repeatedly targeted military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon.

Monday’s strike in Damascus signalled an escalation because it struck an Iranian diplomatic mission.

It was not clear if Iran would respond itself, risking a dangerous confrontation with Israel and its ally the United States, or if it would continue to rely on proxies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The airstrike in Syria killed General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who led the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Israel, which rarely acknowledges strikes against Iranian targets, said it had no comment on the latest attack in Syria(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

It also killed General Zahedi’s deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi, and five other officers.

Hezbollah said that Gen Zahedi played a crucial role in helping “develop and advance the work” of the group in Lebanon.

“This crime will certainly not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

There have been cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel almost daily. Hezbollah is one of the proxy groups supported by Iran (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza nearly six months ago, those proxies have stepped up attacks, leading to near-daily cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel, and frequent Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Hamas, which rules Gaza and attacked Israel on October 7, is also backed by Iran.

Israel, which rarely acknowledges strikes against Iranian targets, said it had no comment on the latest attack in Syria, although a military spokesman blamed Iran for a drone attack against a naval base in southern Israel on Monday.

Israel has grown increasingly impatient with the daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, which have escalated in recent days, and warned of the possibility of a full-fledged war.

Iranian protesters burn representations of the US and Israeli flags. It comes as IRNA said Iran holds the United States, Israel’s closest ally, responsible for the strike (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Houthi rebels have also been launching long-range missiles toward Israel.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, said that Iran relayed an important message to the United States on Monday and that it called for a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The message to Washington was delivered through a Swiss envoy in Tehran; Switzerland looks after US interests in Iran.

IRNA said Iran holds the United States, Israel’s closest ally, responsible for the strike.