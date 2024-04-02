Pep Guardiola: My ego responsible for on-pitch confrontation with Jack Grealish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Pep Guardiola: My ego responsible for on-pitch confrontation with Jack Grealish

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola (right) had an animated chat with Jack Grealish on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola (right) had an animated chat with Jack Grealish on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola impishly suggested his “ego” was responsible for a confrontation with Jack Grealish following Manchester City’s goalless draw against Arsenal at the weekend.

City drawing a blank at home against one of their Premier League title rivals on Sunday left them a point behind Arsenal and three adrift of leaders Liverpool with nine games of the season left.

At the full-time whistle, Guardiola was filmed in an animated discussion in the middle of the pitch with Grealish, who was brought on just after the hour mark in a fruitless bid to break the deadlock.

Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side slip three points off the pace in the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side slip three points off the pace in the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While Guardiola patted Grealish on the head before walking away, the episode has drawn plenty of scrutiny, which the Spaniard playfully took aim at ahead of City’s clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“I do it for the cameras, for my ego,” the City manager said. “I’m the famous person of the team, if it’s on camera then I can sleep because I have incredible satisfaction.

“I always try to criticise the players there and let them know how bad they are.

“When Erling (Haaland) scores three goals, the compliments have to be with me, not with them, that’s why I use the cameras to do it. My advice next time is; don’t film us and it will not be a problem.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was more serious when addressing the title picture.

After labelling Liverpool as favourites to end City’s streak of three-successive league crowns on Sunday, Guardiola accepted his side were running out of opportunities to reel in and overhaul their rivals.

They overturned an eight-point deficit last season to pip Arsenal to the top-flight title – en route to an historic treble – but Guardiola insisted City’s experience would count for little in this run-in.

“It’s just winning games, that’s what we have to do,” he said. “We have not many chances to drop points but there are still nine games.

“Our experience is over, it doesn’t count. What counts is Aston Villa, before it was Arsenal. When we were able to win lots of games in a row, it’s not thinking how many we would be able to, I don’t know.

“The only thing is to now prepare well for Aston Villa.”

Villa were the last team to beat City in the reverse fixture in the midlands in early December and Unai Emery’s side are targeting a top-four finish.

Guardiola, who confirmed Nathan Ake would join fellow defender Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Ederson on the treatment table after going off injured against the Gunners, is not overlooking Villa’s threat.

“Aston Villa are playing to qualify for the Champions League and every team is playing for something, so the last games will be difficult to manage for all of us,” Guardiola, who could welcome back John Stones, added.

Nathan Ake will be unavailable for Manchester City on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nathan Ake (right) will be unavailable for Manchester City on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s excellent, the way they play. Unai Emery has consistency in every season. Villa have been impressive. It’s not a surprise, the quality of him, his management and the quality of the team.

“They’re really good on set-pieces and in transition, with two incredibly fast players up front.

“The shape is really clear, they can be high pressing after defending really well, they have a strong backline and an exceptional goalkeeper. That’s why they are where they are, fighting to be up there.”