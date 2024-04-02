Multimillion-pound former home of Royal Mail fraudster goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Multimillion-pound former home of Royal Mail fraudster goes up for sale

By Press Association
Hadley Grange, in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which was once owned by a scammer who defrauded Royal Mail of £70 million (Landwood Property Auctions/PA)
Hadley Grange, in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which was once owned by a scammer who defrauded Royal Mail of £70 million (Landwood Property Auctions/PA)

A five-bedroom mansion once owned by a scammer who defrauded Royal Mail of £70 million has gone up for sale after being seized.

Complete with a detached pool house, the near-£3 million property is the former home of Narinder Sandhu, 62, who used the proceeds of an elaborate postage scam to buy it along with a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce.

Hadley Grange is in the desirable Jordans Village near Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire – whose famous residents include Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne who recently relocated there from Los Angeles.

The mansion features a home cinema, gym, steam room and large triple garage, and is being sold with a guide price of £2,750,000.

Mansion for sale
The cinema room at Hadley Grange in Jordans Village, Buckinghamshire (Landwood Property Auctions/PA)

Millions of pounds were pocketed in the decade-long fraud, which involved the under-declaration of mail that was posted through a network of logistics companies in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire from 2005.

Sandhu, owner of Packpost International Ltd and the “architect” of the fraud, pleaded guilty to the offence.

His declared taxable income was about £1 million per year towards the end of the period the fraud was running, a trial at Southwark Crown Court was told last year.

His brother, Parmjeet Sandhu, 56, from Slough, pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining services dishonestly.

Prosecutor Ellis Sareen said Narinder Sandhu lived with his family at Hadley Grange, a “multimillion-pound mansion”.

Mansion for sale
The five-bed property’s pool house (Landwood Property Auctions/PA)

His brother Parmjeet did not become as wealthy, but still made “a lot of money”, Mr Sareen added.

“In this case, we will be talking about literal tonnes of mail – thousands of items.

“This has cost Royal Mail about £70 million or a little more. (The defendants) have not pocketed £70 million, but they have benefited.”

By 2016, so many companies were being operated by the group they were “starting to forget” where they were located, Mr Sareen said.

The fraud was discovered only when Royal Mail customers said competitors were offering unrealistic rates.

When investigators became suspicious about the group’s companies, all their mail was diverted and checked, at which point it was found their postings had been “significantly underdeclared,” the prosecutor said.

James Ashworth, partner at Landwood Property Auctions, which is selling the mansion said: “With Jordans being such a desirable area we are sure to see lots of interest.

“The property sits on a south-facing plot, extending to almost an acre with open fields beyond the boundary and it offers a huge amount of potential for any buyer, whether it be a little TLC and refurbishment of what is there, or perhaps extension and remodelling to put their own stamp on it, or a replacement dwelling.

“With quick access to London in under an hour via the M40 and A4 motorways, this opportunity is simply unmissable.”