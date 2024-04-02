Speeding driver guilty of killing two ‘twerking’ friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding driver guilty of killing two ‘twerking’ friends

By Press Association
Adele Okojie-Aidonojie was found guilty of causing the death by dangerous driving after a trial at the Old Bailey (PA)
A  woman is facing jail for killing two passengers who were filmed “twerking” in the back when her convertible car before it crashed.

On Tuesday, Adele Okojie-Aidonojie, 23, was convicted of causing the deaths of Rida Boutjettif, 24, and Mary Macharia, 23, by dangerous driving.

She was also found guilty of causing serious injury to another passenger by dangerous driving after an Old Bailey trial.

The defendant’s convertible Mini Cooper was going at least 62mph in a 30mph zone before it crashed in Battersea, south west London, early on July 16 2022.

Mr Boutjettif and Ms Macharia were not wearing seatbelts in the back and had been filmed dancing just before the incident. They were thrown out of the car and killed.

Ben Sidibe, who was the front seat passenger, suffered a fractured arm and a bleed to the brain.

Prosecutor Sally Mertens said the defendant had gone with Mr Sidibe and Ms Macharia to pick up their friend Mr Boutjettif from a nightclub where he was working.

Mr Sidibe told police that Jamaican music had been playing and he had taken a video of the two other passengers “twerking” in the back.

Just before the collision, CCTV showed the Mini travelling at 62mph before its wheels started to grind against the raised kerbstones on Latchmere Road and the car overturned.

The defendant told a witness at the scene: “Don’t call the police or ambulance. I’ll get arrested.”

She then claimed to a police officer the incident was a “hit and run”.

Ms Mertens told jurors: “The defendant asserts that she was not above the legal limit for alcohol in blood at the time of the collision because, in a panic after the collision, she drank from a bottle of alcohol that the passengers in her car had been drinking from.”

In her trial, the defendant accepted driving carelessly but claimed her hand had been tugged and had slipped off the driving wheel.

She was found guilty of the charges after a jury deliberated for one and a half hours.

Judge Richard Marks said it was “a very sad and tragic case” and adjourned sentencing until Friday.

The judge said a substantial period of imprisonment was inevitable and remanded the defendant, from Bromley, south London, in custody.