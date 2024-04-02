Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-general of Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-general of Australia

By Press Association
Ms Mostyn was the first woman to be appointed to the Australian Football League Commission (Alamy/PA)
Ms Mostyn was the first woman to be appointed to the Australian Football League Commission (Alamy/PA)

Businesswoman Samantha Mostyn has been named as the next governor-general of Australia, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Ms Mostyn – whose career has spanned executive roles in the worlds of sport, the arts and gender equality, alongside business – will succeed David Hurley when she is sworn into office on July 1.

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty the King, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Ms Samantha Mostyn, as the governor-general designate of the Commonwealth of Australia.”

Ms Mostyn was the first woman to be appointed to the Australian Football League (AFL) Commission, the AFL’s governing body, advocating for women’s inclusion at every level of the game during her time with the body.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The late Queen receives David Hurley and his wife Linda at the start of a private audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In 2021 she was awarded the Order of Australia for distinguished service to business, sustainability and to the community and was a founding supporter and chair of the women’s climate action group 1 Million Women.

She is also chair of Australia’s Federal Government Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, and also served on the boards of the Sydney Theatre Company and has chaired The Australian Museum.

The governor-general is the monarch’s representative in Australia and takes on a range of constitutional and ceremonial duties, including acting as commander-in-chief of the Australian Defence Force, with the role lasting five years.