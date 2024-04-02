Some UK butterfly species drop to lowest recorded numbers amid ‘human impact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some UK butterfly species drop to lowest recorded numbers amid ‘human impact’

By Press Association
Red Admiral numbers have been increasing in the UK (UKBMS/PA)
Conservationists have recorded their lowest ever count of some butterfly varieties in Britain amid concerns about human impacts on the environment.

Last year saw a mixed picture for 58 butterflies, with some species soaring in numbers while others saw worrying declines, according to findings from the annual UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme (UKBMS).

Volunteers and environmental organisations recorded data on 3,316 sites in 2023 as part of the annual scheme that monitors changes in insect populations.

The Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary saw its lowest ever count in 2023 (UKBMS/PA)

The results, published on Wednesday, showed that Small Pearl-bordered Fritillaries and Small Tortoiseshells hit their lowest numbers in 48 years of monitoring.

The two species have seen a decline of 71% and 82% respectively since the UKBMS began in 1976, the data suggests.

Small Tortoiseshells, which are common in gardens, had their worst year on record in England, second worst in Wales and joint fifth worst in Scotland in 2023, the findings show, although they saw their second best year in Northern Ireland.

Other species which saw counts decline last year included the Cryptic Wood White, Grizzled Skipper, Pearl-bordered Fritillary, Grayling and Scotch Argus.

The Green-veined White and Ringlet also had a poor year, with conservationists saying this could be due to the ongoing effects from a drought in 2022.

Meanwhile, warming temperatures mean Red Admirals, a migratory species that have begun to spend winters in Britain, saw their highest ever count last year and were common in all habitats including gardens.

Species that flourished last year include the Brimstone butterfly (Matt Berry/PA)
Brimstone butterflies were among the species that appeared to flourish in 2023 (UKBMS/PA)

These butterflies have now increased by 318% at monitored sites since 1976, according to UKBMS data.

Elsewhere, conservationists say efforts to restore the Large Blue, which was reintroduced to the UK after becoming extinct in the 1970s, have been successful with numbers hitting a record high in 2023.

Other species that flourished last year include the Chequered Skipper, Brimstone, Brown Argus, Marbled White, Comma, Black Hairstreak and Holly Blue.

Butterfly monitoring and conservation work remains essential amid the ongoing challenges posed by climate change, according to the organisations behind the UKBMS – the Butterfly Conservation, the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC).

Dr Marc Botham, a butterfly ecologist at the UKCEH, said butterflies are an “indicator species” to the wider health of the environment.

He said this makes the UKBMS data “invaluable in assessing the health of our countryside and natural world in general”.

A female Large Blue butterfly, which had a great year in 2023 after conservation efforts (UKBMS/PA)

“The mixed results this year emphasise the need for continued monitoring and conservation efforts to protect these important species and their habitats,” he said.

Dr Richard Fox, Butterfly Conservation’s head of science, said: “Butterfly numbers fluctuate naturally from year to year, largely due to the weather, but the long-term trends of UK butterflies are mainly driven by human activity, including habitat damage and destruction, pesticide use, pollution and climate change.

“By monitoring long-term butterfly trends we can learn about the impact of climate change and other factors on our native wildlife.”