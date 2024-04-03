Victim of Easter Monday shooting in west London named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Victim of Easter Monday shooting in west London named by police

By Press Association
Police officers at the scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, on Tuesday, after the shooting on Easter Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, on Tuesday, after the shooting on Easter Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A 21-year-old man who was shot dead in west London has been named by police.

Janayo Lucima died on Easter Monday after he was shot at an address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington shortly before 10.20pm.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene just over half an hour later.

Janayo Lucima
Janayo Lucima, 21, from West Kensington, has been named as the victim of the shooting in west London on Easter Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police said the area would have been busy at the time and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “This horrific incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people in the area would have been going out, coming home from work or an evening out, or may have been driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

“I am keen to hear from these people.

“Detectives remain in the area and I urge anyone with information to speak to officers directly or contact us online or via 101. If you can help please reach out to us.

“Were you in the area between 9.40pm and 10.30pm? Did you see a group of males on foot or on the bikes? Did you hear any shouting or witness any type of altercation or something that appeared suspicious? Do you have dashcam footage of anything that could assist our investigation?

“If you can help our investigation or have concerns please do approach officers as they patrol the area. Alternatively, please contact your neighbourhood policing team.”

Information can be shared with the investigation team via an online portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W31-PO1

Witnesses can contact police by calling 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 6709/01Apr, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.