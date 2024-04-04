Man who stabbed neighbour to death found at hospital – police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stabbed neighbour to death found at hospital – police

By Press Association
Police said Philip Theophilou has been found after absconding from a mental health facility (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in 2004 has been found after absconding from a mental health facility, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Philip Theophilou, 54, sparked a police appeal after leaving the facility in Homerton, east London, on Sunday.

He was found in the early hours of Thursday after officers were called to a hospital in south London. Theophilou was detained and has now been returned to the facility.

Theophilou admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after killing Simon Breed, 51, in a knife attack, then living rough in Hyde Park for three days before he was caught, the Old Bailey heard in 2005.

Mr Breed received six stab wounds and several defence wounds, after Theophilou lay in wait for him with a kitchen knife outside his house in Cornwall Avenue, Alexandra Park.

Philip Theophilou absconds
A CCTV image of Philip Theophilou who has been found after he absconded from a mental health facility in east London, sparking a police appeal (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Theophilou ran to the park from his home in north London, leaving Mr Breed dying outside his house.

He was sent to Broadmoor special hospital without limit of time under the Mental Health Act, in November 2005.

Doctors said he suffered from schizophrenia but had not been taking his medication at the time of the killing in April 2004.

Theophilou had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to Mr Breed’s house and car with a meat cleaver in January 2003.

The attack followed building work started by Mr Breed shortly after he moved in 2002, and which had caused a crack in the next door house that Theophilou shared with his parents, the court heard.

He was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and released from St Ann’s Hospital in August 2003.

There were no problems until eight months later when Mr Breed was attacked at night as he returned from playing at a folk club.

Paul Brogan, defending, said Theophilou had been discharged from hospital in 2003 in apparently “unsatisfactory circumstances”.

“There was a failure to monitor or treat him after discharge,” said Mr Brogan.