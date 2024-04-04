X verified badges begin appearing on ‘influential’ accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
X verified badges begin appearing on ‘influential’ accounts

By Press Association
The change is the company’s latest attempt to get more verified accounts on the platform (PA)
A number of prominent users of X, formerly Twitter, have been given complimentary blue verification badges despite not paying for the site’s Premium subscription, sparking confusion among users of the social media site.

Accounts with large numbers of verified followers who are paying subscribers to X are being given the badges, in what is the latest change to the site’s verification system since the platform was taken over by Elon Musk in late 2022.

According to messages received by a number of X users, the platform is handing out “a complimentary subscription to X Premium” if a user is deemed to be an “influential member of the the community” on the site.

Late last month, Mr Musk posted that X accounts with “over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free” and accounts with more than 5,000 would be given complimentary Premium+, the highest subscription tier on the site.

The update appears to be the enactment of this policy.

The change is the company’s latest attempt to get more verified accounts on the platform, after Mr Musk replaced the original Twitter verification system with one where any user who paid a subscription fee could access the verification badge and see their posts be given more prominence on the site.

Under the old system, Twitter itself verified the authenticity of those who applied to receive the badge, with it being awarded to public figures, celebrities and businesses, as well as journalists, media organisations and government agencies.

The Musk-led changes to a subscription system made it harder for users to identify authentic accounts, and according to multiple online safety groups and pieces of research, has seen misinformation flourish on the platform since being introduced.

As a result, a number of advertisers have withdrawn or reduced their advertising on the platform, leaving X in need of new streams of revenue.

A number of recipients of the returning “blue tick”, including the News Agents podcast host Jon Sopel and comedian David Baddiel, took to the platform to express their surprise at the update to their accounts.

David Baddiel
David Baddiel took to the platform to express surprise at the update (PA)

Social media expert Matt Navarra said the update represented a “U-turn” from Mr Musk after he previously said the old Twitter verification system was unfair.

“Everything old is new again – it was only two years ago Elon Musk was saying that he was going to give power to the people and remove the lords and peasants system that Twitter had of bestowing a blue tick on influential users, and now we’re in 2024 and what is he doing? Giving blue ticks for free to influential users,” he told the PA news agency.

“So we get yet another U-turn, or perhaps a realisation from Elon that maybe some of the things that the previous administration had put in place were actually sensible, worthwhile and valuable.

“What’s also notable is that there was a time when people were desperate to get a blue tick and were pining to get that special signifier of importance on the platform.

“In 2024, under Elon Musk’s regime, people are far more resistant, and actually would quite like it if they didn’t get granted a tick and would rather hide it – which shows that rather than being a badge of honour or influence, it is much more a badge of dishonour and something that’s more of an embarrassment to people.

“I think that tells us a lot about where we are with X and Elon Musk.”

Elsewhere at the social media company, it has confirmed the appointment of Kylie McRoberts as the site’s new head of safety, nine months after her predecessor left the firm.