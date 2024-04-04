Competition watchdog says HRT drug deal could raise prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Competition watchdog says HRT drug deal could raise prices

By Press Association
The Competition and Markets Authority expressed concern about the potential deal (Alamy/PA)
The competition watchdog has found that women needing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) might see higher prices if a deal between two businesses is allowed to go ahead.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that an initial investigation had found that the plan for Theramex to buy the European rights to two drugs could reduce competition.

Last year, the London-based women’s health company said it would buy the rights to Duphaston and Femoston HRT from US company Viatris.

Theramex is already one of the largest players in the UK’s market for “systemic” HRT. Systemic HRT drugs treat the whole body, rather than just a localised area.

It supplies oestrogen patches as well as oestrogen and progestogen patches and pills.

“The CMA is concerned that the deal could reduce competition in this important market, the cost of which is often covered by the NHS, by reducing incentives to bring new products to the market and improve and promote existing products,” the watchdog said.

“The reduction of HRT alternatives in a market that is already highly concentrated could reduce choice and also lead to potential price increases, as well as raising concerns about the security of supply.”

The companies have five days to respond to the concerns with “meaningful solutions” or risk facing a phase 2 investigation from the watchdog.

Senior director for mergers Sorcha O’Carroll said: “HRT plays a critical role in treating symptoms which impact the everyday lives of millions of women.

“We’re concerned this deal between Theramex and Viatris, which transfers control of Femoston and Duphaston in the UK and Europe, may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, as well as preventing new treatments being brought to market.

“Our door is now open to the firms to offer solutions to our concerns, otherwise this case will proceed to a more in-depth investigation.”