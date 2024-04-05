Tiger conservation supported by latest photo book in acclaimed wildlife series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tiger conservation supported by latest photo book in acclaimed wildlife series

By Press Association
A wildlife book aimed at raising funds to safeguard tigers across the world has collected more than five times its crowdfunding target (Sachin Rai/PA)
A wildlife book aimed at raising funds to safeguard tigers across the world has collected more than five times its crowdfunding target (Sachin Rai/PA)

A wildlife book aimed at raising funds to safeguard tigers across the world has collected more than five times its crowdfunding target.

Remembering Tigers is the latest in a series of photographic books documenting threatened animals like rhinos, elephants and African wild dogs.

The series has donated more than £1.1 million to worldwide conservation projects in a bid to help protect the animals.

An image of a Bengal tiger in Bandhavgarh National Park, India, on the front cover of Remembering Tigers (Sarah Skinner/PA)

The latest edition in the series needed £20,000 to fund the publication, but within eight minutes of the Kickstarter crowdfunding page going live it had reached its target, and now stands at more than £110,000 with the fundraising running until April 28.

Margot Raggett, Remembering Wildlife founder and producer, said: “The tiger is recognised the world over, yet it is the most endangered of all large cats, with an estimated population of just 5,500 – less than cheetahs and far fewer than lions.

“These beautiful creatures, with their stunning stripes, each utterly unique, are now restricted to just 10% of their historical range.

“Tigers are threatened by loss of habitat, illegal hunting for the Chinese medicinal trade, widespread killing of their prey for bushmeat, as well as retaliation for attacks on humans and livestock.

Bengal tigers in Bandhavgarh National Park, India (Paul Goldstein/PA)

“Numbers are, thankfully, increasing in some areas, due to recent successful conservation measures, yet tigers are still the least numerous of all the large wild cats. There’s no time to waste. Now is the time for us to tell their story.”

Weighing up to 260kg and measuring up to three metres in length, the tiger is the largest of the big cats.

It is found in Asia, from India through to eastern Russian and into China, and its habitat ranges from sub-tropical forests to snow-covered mountainous terrain.

However, it is listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The book will be published on October 7 and feature stunning images donated by many of the world’s leading wildlife photographers, including Art Wolfe, Jonathan and Angela Scott and Greg du Toit, with the cover image captured by Sarah Skinner.

All profits from the sale of Remembering Tigers will be donated to organisations working to protect the endangered big cat.