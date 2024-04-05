London Zoo staff ‘over the moon’ after welcoming three lion cubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Zoo staff ‘over the moon’ after welcoming three lion cubs

By Press Association
The cubs were welcomed on March 13 (London Zoo/PA)
The cubs were welcomed on March 13 (London Zoo/PA)

London Zoo staff have said they are “over the moon” after welcoming three lion cubs from an endangered subspecies.

The litter – who are yet to be named – arrived on March 13 and were born to parents seven-year-old mother Arya and 14-year-old father Bhanu.

Arya and Bhanu are kept at London Zoo as part of their international conservation breeding programme, which includes protecting an important back-up population of the big cats.

Lion cubs
The cubs have not been named yet (London Zoo/PA)

London Zoo’s head big cat keeper, Kathryn Sanders, said: “We are over the moon to be able to share the amazing news that we’ve had three endangered Asiatic lion cubs born at London Zoo.

“When the wild population is thought to be just 600 to 700 individuals, adding three to that number is a significant increase.

“Arya is proving to be a doting mum to her three cubs, and we’ve been able to observe some heartwarming moments via our hidden cubcam – from their first feed to their first steps.

“They’re getting stronger every day and we’re delighted with their progress.”

Lion subs
Staff at London Zoo said they were over the moon after welcoming the cubs (London Zoo/PA)

Footage of the birth was captured by the zoo’s cubcam, which showed the cubs’ being licked clean by their mother and then experiencing their first suckle.

Zookeepers have continued to monitor the cubs’ progress, including their first wobbly steps.

So far, the cubs have remained inside their custom-built cubbing den, but they might begin to venture outside as the weather gets warmer, allowing visitors a glimpse of the zoo’s new additions.

Currently, visitors can see cubcam footage of the lions in London Zoo’s Land of the Lions area.

The newborn triplets are Asiatic lions, an endangered group of lions with a wild population estimated at just 600 to 700.