Police search for other body parts after human torso found at nature reserve

By Press Association
Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation after the ‘major body part’ was found in Kersal Dale (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are searching for other body parts after discovering a torso wrapped in plastic in a nature reserve, it is understood.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation after the “major body part” was found in Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford, on Thursday.

The PA news agency understands the search is ongoing in the local area for other body parts.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out which police hope will help them to identify the victim. But officers are not expecting the examination to reveal a cause of death because the full body has not been found.

Remains found at Kersal Dale
Chief Superintendent Tony Creely said the force’s forensic teams and detectives will be in the area ‘for some time’ (Peter Byrne/PA)(

At the moment the gender and age of the person are unknown, although police believe it was an adult, and there are no identifying marks on the remains.

Police believe the remains had been there for between 24 and 36 hours before being found.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely told a press conference on Friday: “We do not know the identity of the person or whether they’re male or female. We do know, though, that these remains are human, and they would not be possible for them to have survived.

“From forensic inquiry so far, we believe that these remains are likely to have been here for a matter of days. It really is a tragic case.

“Our priority now is establishing who this person is, and ensuring that we carry out a diligent and respectful investigation on behalf of that person and their family, whoever they may be.”

He said the force’s forensic teams and detectives will be in the area “for some time”.

“We’re speaking to those locals in the area, dog walkers, passers by, or anyone else who might who may have the smallest bit of information. We need to make a breakthrough in this case and we urge anyone with any information whatsoever to contact the police without delay.”

The largely wooded nature reserve sits north of Manchester city centre, and occupies around 32 hectares of countryside, according to its website.