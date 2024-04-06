Human torso found at nature reserve is of man aged over 40, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Human torso found at nature reserve is of man aged over 40, say police

By Press Association
The human remains were found on Thursday in a nature reserve (Peter Byrne/PA)
The human remains were found on Thursday in a nature reserve (Peter Byrne/PA)

A human torso found at a nature reserve is that of a man thought to be aged over 40, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Nothing other than the human remains has been found during the search in Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford, the force added.

It comes after police launched a murder investigation after a torso wrapped in plastic was found on Thursday evening, and it is understood the search is ongoing in the local area for other body parts.

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester.
A forensic officer checks for clues at the nature reserve (Peter Byrne/PA)

Forensic examinations on Friday afternoon have determined that the victim is a man – likely to be aged older than 40 and who had only been dead for a matter of days, Greater Manchester Police said.

Further inquiries, including DNA tests, are ongoing to help try to identify him.

Specialists from the force’s forensics units, search teams, and dog unit have been working at the scene to try and discover any further evidence that may assist the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salford, said: “This is a tragic case which is moving at pace and, thanks to forensic tests, we are able to confirm that the victim is a man who could not have survived.

Police and forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester.
Forensic officers scour the scene near where the human torso was found (Peter Byrne/PA)

“At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time.

“I would like to thank the public for their co-operation in the last few days. The presence of our officers and specialist teams will have caused disruption in the local area – and may continue to for some time yet – but we value any information they have been able to pass to us.

“There remain a number of unknowns around this case, but we are working diligently and respectfully to provide answers as soon as we are able. This will take time and we will continue to provide updates of significance when we can.”

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log number 2695 of April 4 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.