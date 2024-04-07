Mikel Arteta thinks Kai Havertz is benefitting from feeling the love at Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta thinks Kai Havertz is benefitting from feeling the love at Arsenal

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, praised the performances of Kai Havertz (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, praised the performances of Kai Havertz (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz is benefitting from feeling the love at Arsenal and has challenged the forward to maintain his red-hot recent form.

Germany international Havertz endured a slow start to his Gunners career following a £65million summer switch from Chelsea but has registered five goals and four assists in his last seven Premier League outings.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in his title-chasing side’s 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday, doubling their lead following Bukayo Saka’s first-half penalty before setting up Leandro Trossard to complete the scoring.

Arsenal are in a three-way tussle for the title with Liverpool and Manchester City and manager Arteta knows Havertz is central to their chances of ending the club’s 20-year wait to be champions.

“He’s certainly having a huge impact on the team,” said Arteta.

“I think his overall performances have been really good and now his numbers in terms of goal contributions, are really, really high. He needs to maintain that level.

“He’s got some fantastic players around him. We have tried to create the right environment for him, which I think is very important for any player.

Kai Havertz scored Arsenal's second goal at the Amex Stadium
Kai Havertz scored Arsenal's second goal at the Amex Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We have given him confidence, hopefully we’ve given the love that he needs.

“He has the appreciation from the rest of the players and the staff at the club and now our supporters for sure.”

Havertz managed only one goal and one assist in his first 19 Arsenal appearances in all competitions, prompting doubts about the decision to sign him.

He now has nine league goals in 23 starts this season, in addition to five assists, and is thriving playing as a central striker.

“A lot of the time players decide where they have to play, and we can have certain ideas, but then you see certain relationships and some things flow,” said Arteta.

“And when it flows, you have to let it go, and I think Kai at the moment is flowing and he’s feeling really comfortable there, the rest of the team is comfortable with him there and things happen naturally.”

Arsenal impressively ended Brighton’s 12-match unbeaten home record to register a 10th win in 11 top-flight games in 2024.

Their final seven fixtures included tricky away trips to Wolves, north London rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.

Arteta feels a standout display at the Amex Stadium gives the Gunners increased belief for their remaining away matches.

“Yes it does, because this is a really, really tough place to come and win in the manner and the form that we’ve done it,” he said.

“So hopefully yes, and we can carry on doing what we’re doing.”

Brighton’s hopes of a second successive season in Europe were dealt a blow by the comprehensive defeat.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has a lengthy injury list
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has a lengthy injury list (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi believes his team are paying a heavy price for a lengthy injury list containing Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, James Milner, Billy Gilmour, Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood and Evan Ferguson.

“We can lose against Arsenal at home,” he said.

“We can analyse the performance, we can analyse the improvement of our players and we couldn’t say anything because if we play without Mitoma, March and all the other injured players we have to accept the result, keeping the focus on the last games we have to play.”