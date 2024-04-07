Cost not the main factor in unity debate, Ireland’s incoming leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost not the main factor in unity debate, Ireland’s incoming leader says

By Press Association
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint on the hills outside Newry where the Newry River flows out to Carlingford Lough, the UK and Republic of Ireland share a border through the lough (Liam McBurney/PA)
Cost should not be the overbearing factor in consideration of a united Ireland, Simon Harris has insisted.

The Fine Gael leader and incoming taoiseach said despite his view that reunification should not be a priority at the present time, he said he remained committed to the objective and hoped he would see it achieved in his lifetime.

Mr Harris told reporters on Friday that achieving a united Ireland was not where his priorities currently lie.

On Sunday he was asked about that stance and also on the findings of a new study from the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) that suggested unification could cost the Irish government 20 billion euros a year for 20 years, with a 25% increase in taxation potentially needed to shoulder the costs of uniting Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“Instinctively, I want to see a united Ireland and cost isn’t the overbearing factor,” Mr Harris told RTE in response to the report’s findings.

But he stressed his priority was harnessing the “full potential” of the Good Friday Agreement and building better cross border relations.

Mr Harris, who is set to become taoiseach on Tuesday, will attend a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh on Monday.

It will be outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s last political engagement before formally tendering his resignation to the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins on Monday evening.

Mr Harris said he would not be dismissive of the IIEA report but said its findings had prompted a lot of scrutiny.

“There’s a dynamic effect to any economic change, but the point is the Good Friday Agreement provides a way forward for people’s political aspirations,” he told RTE’s The Week In Politics show.

“The priority right now, in my view, for the people on the island of Ireland is to live in peace, live in prosperity, get to know each other better, cooperate and collaborate.”

Fine Gael Ard Fheis
Fine Gael leader Simon Harris speaking at the 82nd Fine Gael Ard Fheis (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a later interview with RTE’s This Week programme, Mr Harris was asked was he turning his back on Fine Gael’s founding principle of seeking a united Ireland.

“Let me be clear, I want to see a united Ireland, I believe in a united Ireland, it is in the title of my party,” he said.

He added: “It’s my personal political aspiration that we would see one in my lifetime but I’m one person, as taoiseach of this country, should I be given that honour next week, my immediate priority will be on ensuring that we can see the full potential and beauty of the Good Friday Agreement in peace and prosperity across this island and closer relationships with our nearest neighbour in the UK.

“And I think that’s where the focus should be right now.”

Mr Harris said peace on the island was “enduring” but cautioned that it could be “chilly” and “frosty” at times.

“So, I want my focus to be on practical areas of cooperation and collaboration and getting to know each other better,” he added.