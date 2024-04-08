Twelve-year-old boy accused of playing fields murder admits possessing machete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twelve-year-old boy accused of playing fields murder admits possessing machete

By Press Association
Floral tributes left at the scene at Stowlawn playing fields in Wolverhampton (PA)
One of two 12-year-old boys charged with murdering a man on playing fields has admitted possessing a machete at the scene.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, appeared in person at Wolverhampton Crown Court, where they both pleaded not guilty to murdering Shawn Seesahai.

The boys spoke only to confirm their names and enter their pleas during an hour-long hearing on Monday presided over by Mrs Justice Tipples.

Mr Seesahai, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on November 13 last year, after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai death
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

The defendants, who are being held in secure accommodation outside the West Midlands, both pleaded not guilty to murder.

One of the boys then pleaded guilty to possessing a machete “without good reason or lawful authority” at Stowland playing fields on November 13, while his co-defendant denied the same charge.

The boys were told they will now face a trial of up to four weeks, currently scheduled to start on April 29.

After addressing the defendants at the conclusion of the hearing, the judge confirmed that the forthcoming trial will take place at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr Seesahai was pronounced dead after ambulances were called to land off Laburnum Road, East Park, at 8.41pm on November 13.