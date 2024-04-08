Gabriel Jesus says it is ‘unfair’ to compare his scoring record to Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gabriel Jesus says it is ‘unfair’ to compare his scoring record to Harry Kane

By Press Association
Gabriel Jesus is not interested in comparing his goal record to other players (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus believes it is unfair to compare his goal-scoring statistics to the “best finisher in the world” Harry Kane.

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Kane will return to north London for the first time since leaving Tottenham last summer for Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Spurs’ all-time record scorer has continued his red-hot form in Germany, registering 38 goals in all competitions during a disappointing campaign by the Bundesliga club’s high standards.

Jesus has hit the net just eight times for Arsenal in that time but has often been deployed on the wing.

The Brazil international feels he offers alternative qualities to both Kane and Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

“Even if I’m playing in the position like they play in every game, I think it’s unfair (to compare) because we are different types of player,” he said.

“Not many people want to look at the game like that. I have played this season maybe 40 per cent on the wing.

“People only want to know the result and if I score or not. That’s football today.

“People want stats. It’s not only with me but with a lot of strikers. I will never complain or compare with someone, I will always try to work.

“Everyone here knows the quality of Harry Kane. For me personally, he’s the best finisher in the world.

“It’s great to play against these types of players. Obviously we want to keep him quiet and then we try to win the game.

“But it’s not only Harry Kane. They have quality players there.”

Arsenal have reached this stage of the competition for the first time in 14 years and top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Jesus is content to set aside his ego in order to aid the Gunners’ pursuit of domestic and European glory.

“This part of the season, you don’t have to think about yourself, you have to think about the team,” he said.

“I just want to win.

“I want to be on the pitch of course but this part of the season you have to put away your ego and help the team.”

While Arsenal are in contention to become top-flight champions for the first time in 20 years, Bayern’s quest for a 12th successive Bundesliga title is effectively over as they sit 16 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Jesus dismissed suggestions the Gunners are favourites to progress.

“No team in the world is perfect,” replied the 27-year-old when asked about Bayern’s league form.

“Everyone knows their history, they won a lot of titles.

“Everyone knows the quality of the club, the amazing quality of the players. It doesn’t matter if they struggled, they are still Bayern and they can hurt us.

“I don’t think we are favourites. We are talking about Bayern, we have to respect them.

“In the same way we respect them, they respect us as well so I think there is no favourite. It will be a big game and a huge battle.”