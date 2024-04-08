New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trial

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump (Paul Sancya/AP)
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump (Paul Sancya/AP)

A New York appeals court judge has rejected former US president Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

The decision came on Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had argued at an emergency hearing that the trial should be postponed while they seek a change of venue to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez of the state’s mid-level appeals court made her ruling after an emergency hearing where Mr Trump’s lawyers asked to postpone the trial indefinitely while they seek the change of venue. Mr Trump was seeking an emergency stay, a court order that would prevent the trial from starting on time.

Trump Hush Money
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump, Emil Bove, left, and Todd Blanche, right, leave the New York State appellate court on Monday (Peter K Afriyie/AP)

The hush money trial is the first of Mr Trump’s four criminal indictments slated to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever of a former president.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove argued that the presumptive Republican nominee faces “real potential prejudice” as a defendant in heavily Democratic Manhattan. Citing defence surveys and a review of media coverage, Bove argued that jury selection, scheduled to start next Monday, “cannot proceed in a fair manner”.

Steven Wu, appellate chief for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, noted that trial Judge Juan M Merchan had already rejected Mr Trump’s requests to move or delay the trial as untimely.

“The question in this case is not whether a random poll of New Yorkers from whatever neighbourhood are able to be impartial, it’s about whether a trial court is able to select a jury of 12 impartial jurors,” Mr Wu said. He blamed Mr Trump for stoking pretrial publicity with “countless media appearances talking about the facts of this case, the witnesses, and so on”.

In a separate appellate matter, Mr Trump’s lawyers are also challenging a gag order imposed on him in the case, which Judge Merchan recently expanded to prohibit Mr Trump from making comments about the judge’s family. The appeals court signaled it would take up that matter at a later date.

Paperwork relating to Mr Trump’s appeals were placed under seal and not publicly available.

Mr Trump had pledged to appeal after Merchan ruled last month that the trial would begin April 15. His lawyers had pleaded to delay the trial at least until summer to give them more time to review late-arriving evidence from a prior federal investigation into the matter.

Judge Merchan, who had already moved the trial from its original March 25 start date because of the evidence issue, said no further delays were warranted.