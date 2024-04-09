Teenager pleads not guilty to New Year’s Eve fireworks murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager pleads not guilty to New Year’s Eve fireworks murder

By Press Association
Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed in Primrose Hill Park in north London on New Year’s Eve (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 16-year-old boy, who was stabbed in north London as he waited to watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman had been with friends near a viewing platform in Primrose Hill Park when he was allegedly attacked with a hunting knife at about 11.40pm.

Nearby police officers gave him first aid before paramedics arrived but he died at the scene shortly before midnight.

The incident happened within metres of the emergency services present at the event.

Primrose Hill death
Police carry out a fingertip search on Primrose Hill after the fatal stabbing of Harry Pitman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, a knife, in Primrose Hill Park.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Mr Justice Cavanagh.

Speaking quietly, the defendant confirmed his identity and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In the courtroom, a member of the victim’s family became emotional and cried out as the teenager denied murder, before apologising for the outburst.

The defendant was not in the dock, having attended court via video-link.

He faces a trial from September 2, which is expected to take up to six weeks.