Care home resident fulfils teenage dream by getting first tattoo at 89

By Press Association
Care home resident Dorothy France has fulfilled her teenage dream by getting her first tattoo at the age of 89 (Care UK/PA)
A care home resident has fulfilled her teenage dream after getting her first tattoo of cartoon dog Snoopy, and already plans to get another in a few weeks.

Dorothy France, a resident at Care UK’s The Burroughs in West Drayton, west London, said she wishes she had “done it sooner” and joked that her next tattoo will be “on my bum”.

An initiative set up by the care home, where a Wishing Tree has been installed for residents to suggest ideas for new things they want to explore, meant the 89-year-old’s dream could become a reality.

Care home resident Dorothy France had a tattoo of cartoon dog Snoopy inked on her left arm by artist Jodie Carville (Care UK/PA)

Ms France, who clutched a Snoopy cuddly toy as she sat in the tattooist’s chair on Saturday, said: “I now have my boy Snoopy with me forever – I wish I had done it sooner!”

“I can’t wait to get another one in a few weeks’ time.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be so quick – especially after waiting 89 years! Maybe I should get one on my bum next!”

The Snoopy design was tattooed on to her left arm by artist Jodie Carville at Jodie’s Tattoos in Slough, Berkshire, which offered the service free of charge.

The team at The Burroughs said Ms France’s tattoo request was “a real surprise”.

Dorothy France is already planning to get another tattoo (Care UK/PA)

Home manager Bozena Szczepaniak said: “When Dorothy put a wish to get a tattoo on the Wishing Tree, it was a real surprise and something we didn’t expect, but we couldn’t wait to start organising it for her.

“Here at The Burroughs, we like to help residents complete lifelong wishes. We encourage residents to dream big and share their hopes and ambitions.

“We hope Dorothy inspires others to make their dreams a reality too, no matter their age.”

Ms Szczepaniak also expressed her gratitude to Jodie’s Tattoos for helping Ms France fulfil her wish.

“I would like to thank Jodie, the tattooist, and Alison, from our activities team, for helping to organise the wish – this is one pet that Dorothy can keep forever,” she said.