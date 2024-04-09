Two charged with murder after remains of woman found in Croydon park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two charged with murder after remains of woman found in Croydon park

By Press Association
Sarah Mayhew’s body was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sarah Mayhew’s body was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two people have been charged after the remains of a woman were found in a Croydon park, police said.

Gemma Saundercock, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, were arrested on Saturday and charged with murder and the prevention of the lawful and decent burial of a body.

Samson, of Burnell Road, Sutton, has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child.

However, the charges are unconnected with the murder investigation at present, the Metropolitan Police said.

Human remains found in south London park
Police cordon at the scene in Rowdown Fields (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The body of Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London, after police were called to reports of possible human remains at 9am last Tuesday.

Saundercock, of Holmbury Grove, Croydon, and Samson will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Ms Mayhew’s family have been informed of the charges and are being supported by officers, the force added.

Commander Andy Brittain, who leads policing in Croydon, said: “I would like to thank the detectives and officers across the Met whose expertise continues to enable this speedy and thorough investigation.

“The local community has also offered much support during this time, as officers carried out this vital work, and we are very appreciative of their efforts.

“My sincere condolences are with Sarah’s family, and we will continue to support them as the investigation progresses.”