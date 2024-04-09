Rare copy of comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for £4.7m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rare copy of comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for £4.7m

By Press Association
Action Comics No 1 sold to an anonymous buyer for six million dollars (Heritage Auctions via AP)
Action Comics No 1 sold to an anonymous buyer for six million dollars (Heritage Auctions via AP)

A 1938 copy of the comic that first “introduced Superman to the world” has sold for a record-setting six million dollars (£4.7 million), the auctioneer that handled the purchase has said.

According to Heritage Auctions, the rare copy of Action Comics No 1 was sold to an anonymous buyer on Thursday. The six million-dollar price tag makes it the most expensive comic to ever sell at auction, the action house added.

Heritage Auctions hails Action Comics No 1 as “the most important comic ever published” — noting that the Superman who first appeared in the 1938 spring issue “remains remarkably like” the version still seen in comic strips and on the big screen today.

In addition to the Man of Steel’s first appearance, the book also introduced central love interest Lois Lane.

Action Comics No 1, the comic that introduced Superman to the world in 1938, which sold for six million dollars (Heritage Auctions via AP)

A report from comic book grading service Certified Guaranty Company, cited by Heritage Auctions, estimates that there are only 100 surviving copies of Action Comics No 1 today — out of 200,000 that were printed by National Allied Publications, the predecessor to DC Comics.

The copy sold last week, which comes from the Kansas City Pedigree, has a “Very Fine+” CGC rating of 8.5 — with only two other unrestored issues of grading higher, Heritage Auctions noted.

Other rare copies of Action Comics No 1 have also gone for millions at auction in recent years, including a 6.0-rated issue that sold for 3.56 million dollars (£2.8 million) through ComicConnect last year.

Thursday’s record sale surpasses the previous titleholder of the most expensive comic book to ever be sold — which was a copy of another Superman-starring comic, Superman No 1, that sold privately for 5.3 million dollars (£4.18 million) in 2022, according to CGC.

The Action Comics No 1 sale was part of a four-day comic auction event that featured several big-name superheroes and rare comics featuring them. The event realized more than 28 million dollars (£22 million) by its end on Sunday, according to Heritage Auctions.