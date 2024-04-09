Harris pledges to honour role as ‘protector’ of Good Friday peace deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harris pledges to honour role as ‘protector’ of Good Friday peace deal

By Press Association
Newly elected Taoiseach Simon Harris leaves the Dail, in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Simon Harris has pledged to honour his role as a protector of the Good Friday Agreement as he stressed that peace on the island of Ireland should never be taken for granted.

The new Taoiseach said he looked forward to working with counterparts in the Northern Ireland Executive.

In one of his last engagements as higher education minister, Mr Harris joined colleagues from the Irish cabinet and Stormont ministers at a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh on Monday.

He referenced the gathering in his address to the Dail on Tuesday after being nominated as Ireland’s new premier.

North South Ministerial Council
Simon Harris arrives at a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh on Monday (Oliver McVeigh/PA).

“As Taoiseach, I pledge to guard and honour my role as protector and guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

“We have so much more to achieve for all communities on this island, and I look forward to working very much with the Northern Ireland Executive because Ireland must never take peace or freedom for granted.”

The new Fine Gael leader has said the reunification of Ireland should not be a priority at the present time.

However, he has insisted he remains committed to the objective and hopes he will see it achieved in his lifetime.

Mr Harris has also said costing should not be the overbearing factor in consideration of a united Ireland.

New Taoiseach appointed
Simon Harris said the reunification of Ireland should not be a priority at the present time (Damien Storan/PA)

On Sunday, he was asked about the findings of a new study from the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) that suggested unification could cost the Irish government 20 billion euros a year for 20 years, with a 25% increase in taxation potentially needed to shoulder the costs of uniting Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“Instinctively, I want to see a united Ireland and cost isn’t the overbearing factor,” Mr Harris told RTE in response to the report’s findings.

But he stressed his priority was harnessing the “full potential” of the Good Friday Agreement and building better cross-border relations.

Mr Harris said he would not be dismissive of the IIEA report but said its findings had prompted a lot of scrutiny.

“There’s a dynamic effect to any economic change, but the point is the Good Friday Agreement provides a way forward for people’s political aspirations,” he told RTE’s The Week In Politics show.

“The priority right now, in my view, for the people on the island of Ireland is to live in peace, live in prosperity, get to know each other better, cooperate and collaborate.”