Defendant admits dumping soiled adult nappies at nurseries

By Press Association
Abbi Taylor admitted dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A defendant has admitted dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries and breaching a court order by being within 10 metres of a nursery.

Abbi Taylor, who also appeared on the court list as Martin Tarling, faces a series of charges relating to alleged activities around nurseries in South Tyneside between October 2022 and November 2023.

On Wednesday she pleaded guilty to three counts of dumping bags of toxic materials, namely nappies containing human waste, at nurseries.

The 45-year-old, of Haymarket Walk, South Shields, also admitted stealing clinical waste bags from one of the businesses and breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court last April by being within 10 metres of a nursery without a reasonable excuse.

Taylor had previously denied the five charges at a hearing in January.

She pleaded not guilty to outraging public decency by “interacting with soiled nappies” while inside a bin “within sight of the public” in May last year.

The case was adjourned until a pre-trial hearing on February 3 next year, with a five-day trial scheduled for March.

Taylor was granted bail, with conditions including not to be within 10 metres of a nursery and to keep out of bins.

At a previous hearing, Nick Lane, defending, said Taylor had “formally and officially changed her identity” and her preferred pronouns were she and her.