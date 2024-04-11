South Korea’s prime minister and officials offer to resign after election defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

South Korea’s prime minister and officials offer to resign after election defeat

By Press Association
National Election Commission officials sort ballots for counting at the parliamentary election in Seoul (Lee Jin-man/AP)
National Election Commission officials sort ballots for counting at the parliamentary election in Seoul (Lee Jin-man/AP)

South Korea’s prime minister and senior presidential officials offered to resign on Thursday, media reports said, after their conservative ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections.

The results of Wednesday’s election posed a huge political blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol, setting back his domestic agenda and leaving him facing an intensifying political offensive by his liberal opponents during his remaining three years in office.

South Korean media, including Yonhap news agency, reported that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Mr Yoon’s top advisers submitted their resignations.

Mr Yoon’s office did not immediately officially confirm the reports.

South Korea Election
The ruling People Power Party’s leader Han Dong-hoon, center, and party members watch TV broadcasting results of exit polls for the parliamentary election at the National Assembly (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

In a separate news conference, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon said he would also step down to take responsibility for the election defeat.

Mr Yoon said he would “humbly uphold” the public sentiments reflected in the election outcome and focus on improving people’s economic situations and reforming state affairs, according to his office.

With most of the votes counted, the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite party appear to have won a combined 175 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

According to South Korean media tallies, another small liberal opposition party was expected to win 12 seats under a proportional representation system.

Mr Yoon’s ruling People Power Party and its satellite party were projected to have obtained 109 seats.

The final official results were expected later on Thursday.

But the outcome means the liberal opposition forces would extend their control of the parliament, though they will likely fail to garner the super majority of 200 seats that gives them legislative powers to overturn vetoes and even impeach the president.

Wednesday’s election was widely seen as a midterm confidence vote on Mr Yoon, a former top prosecutor who took office in 2022 for a single five-year term.

He has pushed hard to boost cooperation with the US and Japan as a way to address a mix of tough security and economic challenges.

But Mr Yoon has been grappling with low approval ratings at home and a liberal opposition-controlled parliament that has limited his major policy platforms.