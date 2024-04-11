Met Police refers itself to watchdog after Westminster stabbing murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police refers itself to watchdog after Westminster stabbing murder

By Press Association
Kamonnan Thiamphanit suffered stab injuries (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Kamonnan Thiamphanit suffered stab injuries (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the murder of a woman in London.

A murder investigation was launched after police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at approximately 8.30am on Monday April 8.

On Sunday, officers were contacted twice by friends of Kamonnan Thiamphanit who were concerned about her welfare.

This was graded as a medium-risk missing person inquiry before officers forced entry and discovered the body of the 27-year-old on Monday morning.

Ms Thiamphanit, who was known to her friends as Angela, had suffered from stab injuries.

The IOPC has confirmed the Metropolitan Police referred itself to the watchdog on Tuesday.

Commander Owain Richards, of the Metropolitan Police, told the PA news agency: “We received two calls from Kamonnan’s friends on Sunday April 7, raising concerns that they had not heard from her for some time.

“One just after 7pm and then another one just after 9.30pm on the Sunday evening. We initially graded the missing person inquiry as a medium-risk, prior to forcing entry and discovering her body on the following Monday morning.

“As her friends had contacted police and then we subsequently found, tragically, the body, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is a standard referral in these cases to understand a review of what happened and whether there’s any lessons to be learned in relation to that.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC confirmed the matter “should be investigated” and “this should be carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards”.

They added: “We advised the force that its investigation should, in our view, review the police response against policy and procedure and identify whether there were any missed opportunities to find Ms Thiamphanit sooner and potentially prevent her death, however we noted that the timing of her death is unclear at this stage so there may be a possibility that she was already deceased prior to the police being contacted.

“The force was reminded that should its investigation identify any conduct matters for any officers or staff, then a further referral should be considered.”

Detectives believe Ms Thiamphanit was last seen by her friends on the Sunday. They also believe it was likely she knew her attacker.

Mr Richards also confirmed there had been no signs of forced entry.

He said: “We believe the suspect was known to the victim in this case and our homicide detectives are working around the clock to pursue all reasonable lines of inquiry to trace the suspect, arrest them and bring them to justice.

Police at the scene on Stanhope Place, Bayswater
Police at the scene on Stanhope Place, Bayswater (William Warnes/PA)

“We’re trying to piece together her background and lifestyle to help us understand the motive and the background to this matter to bring the suspect to justice.”

The Met commander added that the family of Ms Thiamphanit, who had Chinese, Hong Kong and Thai nationality, lived overseas and had been informed.

He said: “To lose a loved one in these circumstances is unimaginable and our thoughts are with them. We ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad and difficult time. I completely understand the shock and concern this incident has caused, especially to women living and working in the area. And indeed to Londoners as a whole.

“I understand there is speculation about what had happened to Kamonnan. While our detectives are keeping an open mind for any motive, I can confirm that it is likely her attacker was known to her.

“I reiterate their appeal for anyone who has information or material that could assist the investigation to make contact with us, either via officers at the cordon, 101 or online.

“This terrible incident follows a number of other horrific fatal attacks on women recently – including those in Croydon, Hackney and Lewisham.

“We recently shared information about the work we’re doing to tackle violence against women and girls using data-led tactics to target dangerous offenders and bring them to justice.

“Kamonnan’s murder makes us all the more determined in our efforts to do everything we possibly can to keep women and girls safe.”